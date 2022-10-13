NEET UG Admission 2022: NMC Releases MBBS Academic Calendar and Guidelines, Check Notice Here

NEET UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, National Medical Commission (NMC) has released guidelines and the academic calendar for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme. According to the academic calendar 2022-23 released by NMC, the classes for the first-year MBBS batch will commence on 15th November 2022. The NMC has stated that in electives, two blocks of 15 days each will be adjusted by colleges for a pre-paraclinical branches and clinical branches.

NEET UG Admission 2022 - NMC MBBS 2022-23 Academic Calendar

MBBS Year Session Dates MBBS 1st year 15th November 2022 to 15th December 2023 MBBS 2nd Year 16th December 2023 to 15th January 2025 MBBS 3rd Year (Part 1) 16th January 2025 to 30th November 2025 MBBS 4th Year (Part 2) December 2023 to May 2027 Internship 1st June 2023 to 31st May 2028 PG 1st July 2028

Check NMC Official Notice PDF Here

MBBS Academic Calendar 2022-23

As per the notice released, the MBBS First year course will be of 13 months. This includes the complete process of teaching, exam and results. NMC has divided the third year and fourth year into two Parts - 1 and 2. In first part, students will be learning forensic medicine and toxicology and community medicine/ PSM for a total of 10.5 months duration.

In the second part that is fourth-year students will be learning subjects including general surgery, general medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, ENT and Ophthalmology. As per the NMC's notice, vacations and exam schedules will be released by the affiliated universities of the respective colleges.

NMC MBBS Guidelines 2022-23

The commission has also released several guidelines for medical colleges and universities. It has requested the universities to conduct supplementary exams with a gap of one month from the regular exams. The results must be declared within 15 days. There will be no supplementary batches and the Yoga, family adoption program through village outreach will continue for 2021-22 batch.

Also Read: DU UG Academic Calendar 2022-23 (Released): Check Delhi University First-Year Dates Here