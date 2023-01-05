Bihar UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Registration Begins Today, Know How To Apply

Bihar UG AYUSH Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has commenced the Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling today, January 5, 2023. Those interested or qualified candidates who are patiently waiting for appearing in the UGMAC-AYUSH 2022 to get admission to the undergraduate programmes (BAMS, BHMS, BUMS) in government and private AYUSH colleges of Bihar can visit the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the recent updates, candidates are required to pay Rs 1,200 as the registration fee for the Bihar UG AYUSH counselling 2022. However, for the reserved category i.e. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Disabled Quota (DQ), candidates are required to pay Rs 600 as the registration or counselling fee through online mode.

Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Registration - Click Here

Candidates can register for the Bihar UG AYUSH counselling 2022 till 10 pm on January 14, 2023. The last date to make the final payment with the final submission of the application form of the qualified and registered candidates is January 14, 2023, at 11.59 pm. According to the official notice released, candidates can edit the application form on January 15, 2023. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will release the rank card or merit list on the official website on January 17, 2023.

How to Apply for the Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling?

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the BCECEB official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling link on the screen

Step 3: Register through the login details and submit

Step 4: Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fees

Step 5: Download the page for future reference and make a printout of it

Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling

As per the recent updates, the first and the second round of seat allotment will be done online mode. Candidates will get information of the details of the counselling programme with the publication of the merit list of UGMAC -AYUSH 2022. Candidates can fill out the registration or application form only once. The seat allotment of Round 1 and Round 2 will be done on the basis of the application form.

