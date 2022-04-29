BSE Odisha Pathani Samanta Results 2021 Declared, Check Odisha PMST 2021 Results Online at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha Pathani Samanta Results 2021 Declared: According to the latest update, BSE Odisha has officially declared the Odisha Pathani Samanta Results 2021. The Odisha PMST 2021 Results were declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha today in the afternoon hours as per media reports. The Odisha Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship Test, PMST 2021 results can now be checked online via the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link placed below to check and access BSE Odisha Scholarship Test 2021 Result.

BSE Odisha Pathani Samanta Results 2021 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check BSE Odisha Pathani Samanta Results 2021 online?

Taking into account the ease of checking and access BSE Odisha Pathani Samanta Result 2021; the Board has declared the results online on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. To avoid facing any problems or technical errors while checking Odisha PMST 2021 Results, students are advised to follow the simple and step-wise process listed below:

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number or Search Odisha PMST Result 2021 by name Step 6: Download the digital scorecard in PDF format on your system and save it on your device

While checking the BSE Odisha PMST Result 2021, candidates are advised to verify and cross check personal information, including name and exam roll number on the scorecard. In case of any discrepancies or errors, the same needs to be highlighted to the authorities.

About Odisha PMST 2022 Exam

Odisha Board of Secondary Education or BSE Odisha, conducts the Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship Test, PMST 2021 to offer scholarship to meritorious students. Students who have passed in Classes 6 and 9 with more than 50 per cent marks and have shown proficiency in Mathematics are eligible to participate/appear for the PMST Exam. The exam is held at two levels i.e. the 1st Level for Class 5 students which is followed by 2nd Level for Class 8 Students. Students clearing or qualifying in the Odisha PMST Result 2022 will be offered financial support in the form of scholarship. The scholarship amount for Odisha PMST 2022 exam is sent to qualified students electronically, every 6 months.

