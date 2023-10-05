BSEB 10th Exam 2024 Application Form Deadline Extended, Check Date Here

BSEB 10th Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to fill out the application form for the Bihar Board Matric exam 2024. Respective school authorities can fill out the Bihar Board class 10 exam 2024 application form on behalf of registered students through the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the given information, interested candidates who are appearing for the BSEB Matric exam for the academic session 2024 can submit their application forms by October 12, 2023.

As per the official notice, in case of any discrepancy, candidates and school authorities can contact the board officials through the provided helpline number i.e. 0612-2232074. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of BSEB to get the latest updates.

BSEB 10th Exam 2024 Application Form - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the BSEB’s Official post

How to fill out the BSEB 10th exam 2024 application form?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to fill out the BSEB 10th exam 2024 application form?

Step 1: Visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the direct link to fill out the application form

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked

Step 4: Submit the application fee

Step 5: Download the application confirmation page for future use

