BSEB 12th 2023 Dummy Registration Card Correction Deadline Extended to June 23, Check Details Here

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card: Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date for making corrections in the BSEB Class 12 dummy registration card for 2024. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to make corrections in their BSEB 2023 dummy registration card is June 23, 2023.

To make the changes in the BSEB Inter dummy registration card 2023, students are required to visit the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and logging in using the login credentials. Students must make sure that they review all the details mentioned on the dummy registration card and make the changes within the given time period.

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card Direct Link - Click Here

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2023 Fields for Correction

The following fields in the Bihar 12th dummy registration card will be open for editing. Students must cross-check all the entries carefully and make the necessary changes

Candidate name

Parents name

Photograph

Date of birth

Caste

Religion

Nationality

Gender

Subjects

How to Make Changes in BSEB Intermediate Dummy Registration Card 2024

To make the changes in the Bihar board 12th dummy registration card students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Intermediate registration card link

Step 3: Enter the school code, father’s name and date of birth

Step 4: Click on correction link and make the necessary changes

Step 5: Save changes and click on final submission

In case students face difficulty in downloading their Bihar 12th dummy registration card, they can contact the committee through the helpline number 0612.2230039

