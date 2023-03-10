BSEB 2023 Class 10 Answer Key Objection Window Close Today: Check at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB 10th Answer Key Objection: Bihar School Examination Board will close the BSEB Class 10 Answer Key Challenge window today. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board class 10 exams can raise objections against the BSEB 10th provisional answer key through the link available on the official website.

According to reports, Bihar Board will be announcing the BSEB class 10 Results by the end of March 2023. Bihar Board will declare the class 10 result based on the feedback and objections from students on the Class 10 BSEB Answer Key.

The BSEB class 10 Answer Key objection window is available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to complete the objection process for the answer key.

BSEB 10th Answer Key Objection window - Click Here

How to Raise Objections Against BSEB 10th Answer Key

The BSEB Class 10 Answer Key objection window will be available in the online mode on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board exams and wish to raise objections against the answer key can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the Bihar Board Matric Objection Window 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the Exam Type, Roll Code, Roll Number and Date of Birth in the link given

Step 4: Raise the objection as per the question number

Step 5: Submit the Objection fee and click on the final submission

Bihar Board concluded the class 10 and class 12 exams in February 2023. Being the first state board to complete the board exams, it is expected that Bihar will release the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in the coming few weeks. Candidates can keep visiting this space to get details on the Bihar Board Exam Result 2023.

