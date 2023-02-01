BSEB 2023: Class 12 Exams From Today, 13 Lakh Students to Appear

BSEB Class 12th 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the BSEB Class 12th examinations 2023 from today, February 1, 2023, in offline mode. Students who are appearing for the BSEB Class 12th exam must carry the required documents to the examination centre for entry and verification purposes.

As per the recent updates, the BSEB 2023 Class 12th exams will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start at 9.30 am and 12.45 pm, whereas the second shift will be held between 1.45 pm and 5 pm. However, for the smooth conduction of the examination, the BSEB Board has created a unique ID for every student for their entry at the exam centre.

Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 12th Exam 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Download the BSEB Class 12th Exam 2023 Admit Card?

As per the latest updates, students are required to carry their BSEB Class 12th Exam 2023 Admit Card at the exam centre. Those candidates who are appearing for the BSEB Class 12th 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to download their BSEB Class 12th Hall tickets 2023.

Step 1: Visit BSEB's official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the student section available on the screen

Step 3: Now, click on the Class 12th section and then click on Admit Card link

Step 4: Enter all the required details and then click on the search

Step 5: The BSEB Class 12th Hall Ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the BSEB Class 12th Hall Ticket 2023

Step 7: Take a printout of Bihar Board Class 12th Admit Card 2023 for future use

BSEB Class 12th 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

There are some important points for students to remember before appearing for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12th examinations.

Students must reach the examination centre before the time

Candidates appearing for the Bihar Board 2023 Class 12 examination are advised to not carry any kind of electronic devices i.e. mobile phone, calculator etc at the examination hall.

Students must carry their Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Exam 2023 Admit Card along with the ID Proof

BSEB 2023 Class 12th Examination

As per the recent updates, the class 12th examination will be conducted for 13 lakh students including 6,81,795 male students and 6,36,432 female students across 38 districts and 1,464 examination centres. However, it is advisable for students who are appearing for the BSEB Class 12th examination to go through all the important information available on the official website.

