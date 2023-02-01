    BSEB 2023: Class 12 Exams From Today, 13 Lakh Students to Appear

    BSEB 2023: The Bihar Board (BSEB) will conduct the BSEB Class 12th examinations 2023 from today, February 1, 2023, in offline mode. As per the recent updates, around 13 lakh students would appear for the Bihar Board 2023 Intermediate examination. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 1, 2023 10:08 IST
    BSEB 2023 Class 12 Exams From Today
    BSEB 2023 Class 12 Exams From Today

    BSEB Class 12th 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the BSEB Class 12th examinations 2023 from today, February 1, 2023, in offline mode. Students who are appearing for the BSEB Class 12th exam must carry the required documents to the examination centre for entry and verification purposes.

    As per the recent updates, the BSEB 2023 Class 12th exams will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start at 9.30 am and 12.45 pm, whereas the second shift will be held between 1.45 pm and 5 pm. However, for the smooth conduction of the examination, the BSEB Board has created a unique ID for every student for their entry at the exam centre.

    Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 12th Exam 2023 Admit Card  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    How to Download the BSEB Class 12th Exam 2023 Admit Card?

    As per the latest updates, students are required to carry their BSEB Class 12th Exam 2023 Admit Card at the exam centre. Those candidates who are appearing for the BSEB Class 12th 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to download their BSEB Class 12th Hall tickets 2023.

    Step 1: Visit BSEB's official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

    Step 2: Click on the student section available on the screen

    Step 3: Now, click on the Class 12th section and then click on Admit Card link 

    Step 4: Enter all the required details and then click on the search

    Step 5: The BSEB Class 12th Hall Ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

    Step 6: Download the BSEB Class 12th Hall Ticket 2023

    Step 7: Take a printout of Bihar Board Class 12th Admit Card 2023 for future use

    BSEB Class 12th 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

    There are some important points for students to remember before appearing for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12th examinations. 

    • Students must reach the examination centre before the time 
    • Candidates appearing for the Bihar Board 2023 Class 12 examination are advised to not carry any kind of electronic devices i.e. mobile phone, calculator etc at the examination hall.
    • Students must carry their Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Exam 2023 Admit Card along with the ID Proof

    BSEB 2023 Class 12th Examination 

    As per the recent updates, the class 12th examination will be conducted for 13 lakh students including  6,81,795 male students and 6,36,432 female students across 38 districts and 1,464 examination centres. However, it is advisable for students who are appearing for the BSEB Class 12th examination to go through all the important information available on the official website. 

