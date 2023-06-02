BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Scrutiny Process 2023 Begins, Know How to Apply Here

  1. Home
The Bihar Board has commenced the scrutiny application process for BSEB class 12th compartment exam today, June 2. Those students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the scrutiny of their answer sheets can apply at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check details here

Jun 2, 2023
Bihar Board class 12th Compartment Scrutiny Process 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has commenced the application process for the BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate Compartment scrutiny process in online mode. Those students who have given the Bihar Board 12th compartmental exams that were conducted from April 20 to May 8, 2023, and are not satisfied with their respective results can apply for the scrutiny of the answer scripts by entering the necessary details in the application form at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com.

As per the recent updates, the Bihar Board officials have announced the BSEB class 12th results on March 21, 2023. A total of 10,91,948 students have passed the board exams, whereas 1,15,184 students from arts stream, 2,969 from commerce stream, and 94,033 from the science stream have failed in the Bihar Board Intermediate examinations. Moreover, the board officials conducted the Bihar Board supplementary or compartmental exams from April 20 to May 8, 2023, and the results were announced on May 31, 2023. 

According to the data released, over 34,000 students have passed the BSEB compartment exam 2023 whereas 56,435 students registered. The overall pass percentage of students appearing for Bihar Board compartmental exams is 62.06%.

