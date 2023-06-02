BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Scrutiny Process 2023 Begins, Know How to Apply Here

Bihar Board class 12th Compartment Scrutiny Process 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has commenced the application process for the BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate Compartment scrutiny process in online mode. Those students who have given the Bihar Board 12th compartmental exams that were conducted from April 20 to May 8, 2023, and are not satisfied with their respective results can apply for the scrutiny of the answer scripts by entering the necessary details in the application form at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com.
As per the recent updates, the Bihar Board officials have announced the BSEB class 12th results on March 21, 2023. A total of 10,91,948 students have passed the board exams, whereas 1,15,184 students from arts stream, 2,969 from commerce stream, and 94,033 from the science stream have failed in the Bihar Board Intermediate examinations. Moreover, the board officials conducted the Bihar Board supplementary or compartmental exams from April 20 to May 8, 2023, and the results were announced on May 31, 2023.
According to the data released, over 34,000 students have passed the BSEB compartment exam 2023 whereas 56,435 students registered. The overall pass percentage of students appearing for Bihar Board compartmental exams is 62.06%.
Bihar Board 12th Compartment Scurtiny Process 2023 Dates
Candidates who are applying for the scrutiny of their BSEB class 12th compartment exam answer sheets check the important dates mentioned in the table given below:
Events
Dates
Bihar Board Inter compartment scrutiny process commences
June 2, 2023
Last date to apply for BSEB Bihar Board class 12th compartmental scrutiny process
June 8, 2023
BSEB class 12th compartmental scrutiny result 2023
To be announced
How to apply for BSEB Bihar Board class 12th compartment scrutiny process?
Students who have appeared or the Bihar Board class 12th compartment exams and are not satisfied with their compartmental results can apply for the scrutiny of their answer sheets by submitting their applications online. They can follow the steps that are mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Now, click on the direct link that reads, apply for scrutiny (Intermediate Compartmental-cum-Special Examination) 2023
Step 3: Fill out the required details as asked in the application form
Step 4: After this, make the online payment of the prescribed fee for BSEB Bihar Board class 12th compartment scrutiny process
Step 5: Go through the entire application form and then click on the submit button to proceed further
Step 6: Download the application form and print a hard copy for future use
