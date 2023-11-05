BSEB Inter 2024 Registration With Late Fees To End On November 10, Check Details Here

BSEB inter Registration 2024: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) will close the registration for the Bihar Board class 12th exam 2024 with late fees on November 10, 2023, in online mode. Students who have registered for the Inter Examination 2024 have been given the last chance to fill out the online registration form by their school heads.

As per the given details, the BSEB 12th registration form 2024 can be submitted online at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. In case of any inconvenience in filling out the online examination form or depositing the fee, the helpline number 0612-2230039 can be contacted, the officials said. Concerned candidates and respective school heads can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registration.

BSEB Class 12th Registration 2024 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official post below:

How to register for the BSEB Inter exam 2024?

Concerned students and school authorities can go through the below-mentioned steps to know how to register for the BSEB inter 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the application link available

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Complete the BSEB class 12th registration form 2024 and submit

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future reference

