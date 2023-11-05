DNB Post Diploma 2023 Mop up Round Registration Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the registration and fee payment facility for the DNB (Post Diploma) mop-up round counselling tomorrow: November 6, 2023, in online mode. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the final round of counselling can fill out the counselling registration form through the official website - counseling.nbe.edu.in.
As per the given schedule, the choice filling window will be open from November 1 to 6, 2023, (till 5 pm). Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the DNB Post Diploma Mop Up round 2023 counselling registrations.
DNB Post Diploma 2023 Mop up Round Schedule
Candidates can check the important dates related to the final mop up round of DNB post-diploma counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to login and fee payment facility
|
November 6, 2023
|
Last date for filling out the choices/options for the final mop-up round of counselling
|
November 6, 2023 (upto 5 pm)
|
Processing of the allotment
|
November 7 to 8, 2023
|
Announcement of the result
|
November 9, 2023
|
Physical joining at the allotted hospital
|
November 9 to 15, 2023
DNB Mop Up Round Counselling Registration 2023
Candidates who are yet to apply for the DNB post diploma mop up round counselling 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registration.
Step 1: Visit the official website - counseling.nbe.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for DNB post diploma mop-up round counselling
Step 3: Fill out the required details in the registration link
Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choices for allotment
Step 5: Save the choices entered and upload the documents for verification
Step 6: Submit the application confirmation page for future use
