DNB Post Diploma 2023 Mop up Round Registration Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2023: NBEMS will close the registration and fee payment window for the DNB Post Diploma mop-up round tomorrow: November 6, 2023, online. Candidates can complete the registration at natboard.edu.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Nov 5, 2023 14:44 IST
DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the registration and fee payment facility for the DNB (Post Diploma) mop-up round counselling tomorrow: November 6, 2023, in online mode. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the final round of counselling can fill out the counselling registration form through the official website - counseling.nbe.edu.in.

As per the given schedule, the choice filling window will be open from November 1 to 6, 2023, (till 5 pm). Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the DNB Post Diploma Mop Up round 2023 counselling registrations. 

DNB Post Diploma Mop up Round 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Click Here) 

DNB Post Diploma 2023 Mop up Round Schedule 

Candidates can check the important dates related to the final mop up round of DNB post-diploma counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Last date to login and fee payment facility 

November 6, 2023

Last date for filling out the choices/options for the final mop-up round of counselling

November 6, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Processing of the allotment

November 7 to 8, 2023

Announcement of the result 

November 9, 2023

Physical joining at the allotted hospital

November 9 to 15, 2023

Check the official schedule here 

DNB Mop Up Round Counselling Registration 2023

Candidates who are yet to apply for the DNB post diploma mop up round counselling 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registration. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - counseling.nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for DNB post diploma mop-up round counselling 

Step 3: Fill out the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choices for allotment

Step 5: Save the choices entered and upload the documents for verification

Step 6: Submit the application confirmation page for future use

