NBEMS Launches Verification and Fee Payment Portal Online, Check Official Notice Here

NBEMS Online Portal: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has launched a portal for the payment of verification fees and miscellaneous fees online. As per the released notification, the new portal will now be used to facilitate the submission of fees for verification of credentials and many other miscellaneous services.

As per the notice, the miscellaneous fee payment portal can be accessed through the weblink: https://natboard.edu.in/mPay/feesubmission and the fee can be paid after selecting the correct purpose of payment. The online portal has been launched to fulfil the below-given purposes.

Verification of DNB/DrNB/FNB Degree/Diploma-NBEMS Certificate

Verification of Provisional Pass Certificate for DNB/DrNB/FNB/Diploma-NBEMS

Verification of FMGE Pass Certificate

Enrolment for Convocation

Issuance of Duplicate Degree

Issuance of Digital copy of DNB/DrNB/NBEMS-Diploma Theory Answer Sheet

Issuance of Duplicate FMGE Pass Certificate

Issuance of Duplicate Provisional Pass Certificate for DNB/DrNB/FNB/Diploma-NBE

Issuance of DNB/DrNB/Diploma-NBE Practical Exam detailed Marksheet (for unqualified

candidate)

Re-evaluation of unassessed answers in DNB/DrNB/Diploma-NBE Theory Examinations

Check the official notice here

NBEMS Miscellaneous Fee Payment Portal

As per the updates, the miscellaneous fee will be paid directly by the candidate to NBEMS through this portal specifying therein the purpose for which the fee has been paid. There is no need to share the payment receipt with NBEMS after the successful payment of the required fee.

What to do in case of any discrepancy?

In case of any inconvenience or any query, candidates can contact NBEMS Student Facilitation Centre (SFC) at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal (CWP). They are advised to read the official notification carefully.

