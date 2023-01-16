BSEB 12th Admit Card 2023 Soon: Check at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB 12th Admit Card 2023: According to media reports, Bihar School Examination Board will be releasing the Bihar Board class 12 admit card for the 2023 examinations soon. The link for school authorities to download the BSEB 12th Exam 2023 Admit Card will be made available on the official website.

The Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. School authorities are required to enter the school-specific login credentials in the admit card link provided to download the hall ticket for the class 12 students.

Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate Exams will be conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. The BSEB 12th Admit Card 2023 is a mandatory document that has to be produced at the exam centre. The Bihar 12th Admit Card 2023 will contain details like the candidate name and roll number, examination schedule and instructions for the exams.

BSEB 12th Admit Card (Link to be Activated Soon)

How to download BSEB 12th Admit Card 2023

BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Admit Card will be available on the official website. Follow the steps available below to download the BSEB 12th Admit Card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Intermediate Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password

Step 4: Download the BSEB 12th Admit Card of the candidates for further reference

Details mentioned on BSEB 12th Admit Card 2023

The Bihar Intermediate Examination 2023 will be conducted from February 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the BSEB Class 12 Exams 2023 must make sure to cross check the following details on their BSEB intermediate Hall Ticket 2023.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of examination

Subjects appearing

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam Centre name and address

Instructions to be followed

BSEB class 12 Practical exams commenced on January 10, 2023. Students taking the Intermediate practical exams are required to visit the designated exam centre to attempt the practical exams.

