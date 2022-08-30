BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download Bihar Simultala Vidyalaya 3rd Dummy Admit Card at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Bihar Board has released the Bihar Simultala Vidyalaya 3rd Dummy Admit Card 2022 for all the registered candidates. The hall tickets have been issued for those students who are registered to appear for the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 Exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on 20th October 2022 in the afternoon session from 1 PM to 3:30 PM, as per the tentative schedule available on the website. Students can also access and download BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2022 online by visiting the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. Alternatively, a direct to download the Bihar Simultala Vidyalaya 3rd Dummy Admit Card is also placed below, using which easy access can be obtained to the hall tickets:

Download BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Correct Details in Dummy Admit Cards by 31st August

As per the official update, the Bihar Board has released the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2022 on its official website on 28th August 2022. The dummy hall ticket has been released for the students, allowing them to check and verify the details listed therein. Candidates have also been given time until 31st August 2022 to correct any details that might have errors or mistakes in the Bihar Simultala Vidyalaya 3rd Dummy Admit Card 2022. Therefore, after downloading the hall tickets, candidates are advised to check and verify all the details listed on it and make necessary corrections by logging onto the exam portals - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

How to Download Bihar Simultala Vidyalaya 3rd Dummy Admit Card 2022 online?

To make checking the Dummy Admit Card for Bihar Simultala Vidyalaya Entrance Test, the Bihar Board has published the same online on its website. Students who are seeking admission to the school will have to log onto the official portal - secondary.biharboardonline.com, where the admit card has been made available to the students. After reaching the homepage, candidates will have to locate the link for “View/Apply Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Test 2022-23”. On the next page, enter the details asked on the website to retrieve the dummy admit card on the screen. Check all your details on the hall ticket and make necessary changes, as required. Submit and download the admit card for future reference.

