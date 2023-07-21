BSEH Admit Card 2023 Out for Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams; Download HBSE Re-appear Hall Ticket

  1. Home
HBSE Admit Card 2023: The BSEH admit card 2023 for Class 10, 12 supplementary exams (July session) is now available on the official website. Students can download the hall ticket by entering their login credentials. The exams will be held from July 27, 2023, for secondary exams and July 26, 2023, for senior secondary exams.

Updated: Jul 21, 2023 15:28 IST
BSEH Admit Card 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana has issued the BSEH admit card 2023 for Class 10, 12 supplementary exams (July session). Students who are going to appear in the compartment exams must download the hall ticket from the official website: bseh.org.in. They have to enter the login credentials to access the admission ticket. 

According to the schedule, the Haryana Board will conduct the secondary examinations from July 27, 2023. Whereas, the senior secondary exams will held for one day on July 26, 2023. Candidates must keep a coloured printout of the BSEH admit card 2023 on A4-size paper. A passport-size coloured photograph must be attached to the hall ticket.

Haryana Board Compartment Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the hall ticket is given below:

BSEH Admit Card 2023 Link

Click Here

BSEH Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download Haryana Board Compartment Hall Ticket

Candidates who are going to appear in supplementary exams can follow the below steps to download an admission ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Secondary/Sr. Secondary hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter the login information and submit

Step 4: The HBSE Re-appear admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for exam purposes

Details Mentioned on HBSE Compartment Admit Card 2023

Candidates can check out the mandatory information mentioned on the hall ticket below:

  • Board Name
  • Exam Name
  • Student’s Name
  • Parent’s Name
  • Mother’s Name
  • HBSE Roll Number
  • Subject Name
  • Subject Code
  • Exam Dates and Timings
  • Instructions

