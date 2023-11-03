CA November Exam 2023: ICAI Question Papers Observations Process Starts; Get Details Here

  1. Home
ICAI CA November Exam 2023: ICAI has stated that candidates can send their observations on CA Inter and Final question papers for November exams by e-mail at examfeedback@icai.in or by speed post till November 25, 2023. Know details here

Updated: Nov 3, 2023 17:45 IST
ICAI CA November Exam 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a notification regarding sending observations on the question papers of CA Intermediate and Final November exams. As per the notice, the last date to send observations on the ICAI CA exam question paper is November 25, 2023. 

Candidates who appeared for the CA November exams can check the official notice at icai.org. The CA Intermediate and CA Final exams are being held from November 1 to 17, 2023. The CA Foundation exam will begin on December 30, 2023. The admit card is expected to be released in the last week of November 2023. 

How To Send Observations on ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Question Papers 2023? 

As per the notice released, the Institute has asked the candidates to bring to the notice of the examination department, their observations, if any, on the question papers relating to Final and Intermediate exams. They can do so by sending the observations via e-mail at examfeedback@icai.in. 

How To Send Observations on ICAI CA Inter and Final Question Papers 2023 via Speed Post?

They can also send observations on question papers of ICAI CA by Speed Post. The observation on the CA final and Inter question paper if sent by Speed Post will have to be sent to -  The Additional Secretary (Exams), The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg, New Delhi 110 002. 

What Details Have To Be Provided Along with ICAI CA Question Observations?

It is mentioned in the notice, that only those observations of the candidates will be taken up for consideration who will provide the following details - name of the candidates, registration number, roll number, email ID and mobile number. Without mentioning the above information, the authorities will not consider the observations on the question papers of ICAI CA Inter and Final. 

