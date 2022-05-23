Calcutta University Exam 2022: Panel Appointed to decide if CU Semester Exams are to be held Offline, Get Details Here

Calcutta University Exam 2022: Following the confrontation with students over planning to hold Calcutta University Semester Exams 2022 in offline format; the varsity has decided to formulate a committee to decide the mode in which the upcoming exams would be held. As per the latest update, the Calcutta University has decided to form a panel of experts to break the impasse with students over online vs offline exams. As per media reports, the expert panel has been given time until 3rd June by when the university has to announce the mode in which the Calcutta University Semester Exams 2022 will be held.

University rolls back its decision of Offline Exams

The formulation of a panelabout Calcutta University Semester Exam 2022 comes following the protests held by students after it announced that exams would be held in offline mode. Giving justification for its stand on the matter, Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee - Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University told media persons that the Chairpersons of both undergraduate studies and PG Faculty have both recommended offline examination for the UG, PG students. However, the same has been put on hold and a panel appointed to take the final decision.

Meeting Planned with College Principals on 27th May

As part of the next steps to decide the mode of the upcoming semester exam, the University plans to hold an extensive meeting with the college principals of all affiliate colleges. As per official update, any decision with regards to Calcutta University Semester Exam 2022 will be taken in consultation with the Principals of the affiliated colleges. For this purpose, the varsity has organized a meeting on 27th May 2022. The findings of the meeting with college principals will also be presented to the expert panel before the final decision on Calcutta University Semester Exam 2022 is announced.

Students Demand Online Exam

Earlier last week, students protested at the Calcutta University campus following the varsity’s decision to hold exams in offline mode. Students were demanding that the upcoming semester exams for Calcutta University should be held in online mode. Their demand stated that as the university has held studies for a major part of the year in online mode, it is only fair that Calcutta University Exams 2022 are held in online mode. With the panel appointed to decide whether CU Semester Exams 2022 should be held in offline or online mode, many students group are closely watching the developments unfold.

