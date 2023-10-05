Calicut University Result 2023 Announced; Download 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Sem Mark Sheet

  1. Home
Calicut University Result 2023 is live now. Students who appeared in semester exams can check out regular or re-evaluation results at results.uoc.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 5, 2023 14:49 IST
Calicut University Results 2023: The University of Calicut (UOC) has published the regular and re-evaluation results for semester exams. Students who appeared in the exams can check out undergraduate or postgraduate exam results on the official website: results.uoc.ac.in by entering the login information. 

Students who took exams for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th semesters can check out Calicut University Results 2023. They can access the marks statement by entering the registration number and security code in the login window. 

University of Calicut Results 2023 

Click Here

UOC Results 2023 Announced for UG/PG Programmes

The University of Calicut Results 2023 has been declared for various courses. These include Sanskrit, Arabic, Hindi, MA English, and Political Science. Along with this, BArch 6th semester and first-year results have also been announced. 

How to Check Calicut University Results 2023?

Students who appeared in the exams can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the preferred result link

Step 3: Submit the register number and security code

Step 4: UOC Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the mark sheet

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on Calicut University Mark Sheet

Check out the mandatory information below:

  • Student Name
  • Date Of Birth
  • Register Number
  • Academic Year
  • Exam Semester
  • College Name
  • UG Course Name
  • Scores/ Re-evaluated Scores
  • Qualifying status

Calicut University Results 2023 Overview

University Name

Calicut University

Programme

Undergraduate and Postgraduate 

Result Name

Regular/Re-evaluation

Semester

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th 

Official Website 

uoc.ac.in or results.uoc.ac.in

Login Credentials to Access

Registration Number and Security Code

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
