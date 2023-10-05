Calicut University Result 2023 Announced; Download 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Sem Mark Sheet

Calicut University Results 2023: The University of Calicut (UOC) has published the regular and re-evaluation results for semester exams. Students who appeared in the exams can check out undergraduate or postgraduate exam results on the official website: results.uoc.ac.in by entering the login information.

Students who took exams for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th semesters can check out Calicut University Results 2023. They can access the marks statement by entering the registration number and security code in the login window.

University of Calicut Results 2023 Click Here

UOC Results 2023 Announced for UG/PG Programmes

The University of Calicut Results 2023 has been declared for various courses. These include Sanskrit, Arabic, Hindi, MA English, and Political Science. Along with this, BArch 6th semester and first-year results have also been announced.

How to Check Calicut University Results 2023?

Students who appeared in the exams can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the preferred result link

Step 3: Submit the register number and security code

Step 4: UOC Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the mark sheet

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on Calicut University Mark Sheet

Check out the mandatory information below:

Student Name

Date Of Birth

Register Number

Academic Year

Exam Semester

College Name

UG Course Name

Scores/ Re-evaluated Scores

Qualifying status

Calicut University Results 2023 Overview

University Name Calicut University Programme Undergraduate and Postgraduate Result Name Regular/Re-evaluation Semester 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Official Website uoc.ac.in or results.uoc.ac.in Login Credentials to Access Registration Number and Security Code

