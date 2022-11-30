    CAT 2022 Answer Key Expected Soon, Check Result Date Here

    The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is expected to release the official CAT 2022 answer key soon. The CAT 2022 answer key will be available on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in. Check more details here.

    Updated: Nov 30, 2022 10:33 IST
    CAT 2022 Answer Key
    CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) answer key is expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the CAT exam can check the answer key on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can access the answer key by entering their login details. Although the institution has not released any official notice yet, the answer key is likely to be out anytime on the official website.

    The CAT exam was conducted by the Indian Institute of Management(IIM), Bangalore on November 27, 2022. Although coaching institutes have released their own versions of answers, candidates must adhere to the official answer key to calculate the CAT 2022 marks. However, Candidates must note that IIM will not share the CAT answer key PDF via email or post. They will have to check the CAT 2022 provisional answer key on the official website.

    How To Download the CAT 2022 Answer key?

    Indian Institute of Management is likely to release the answer key very soon. Candidates who appeared for the CAT 2022 exam can access the answer key on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in. They can go through these steps to download CAT 2022 Answer Key-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on CAT 2022 Answer Key

    Step 3: Login with User ID and password

    Step 4: The CAT 2022 answer key will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Download it and take a printout

    CAT 2022 exam result

    CAT 2022 provisional answer key will be open for a challenge for a few days. Candidates willing to challenge the official key have to pay Rs. 1,200 per objection. If any objection is accepted, the CAT final answer key will be released along with the CAT 2022 result in the second week of January 2023.

    CAT 2022 Examination

    IIM conducted the CAT exam on November 27, 2022. The paper was held in CBT mode. CAT is required to get admission in management programmes across top IIMs of India, including IIM Indore, IIM Bangalore, IM Lucknow, IIM Jammu, etc.

