CAT 2022: Check List of Documents Required, Exam Day Instructions Here

CAT 2022 Exams: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore is conducting CAT 2022 on November 27, 2022. Approximately 2.5 Lakh students are set to appear for the CAT 2022 exams. With just four days remaining in the examinations, aspirants are in the final leg of their preparations for the national-level entrance examinations.

CAT 2022 exams will be conducted in three slots across 151 exam cities. Candidates have been given the details of their respective slots in their CAT 2022 Admit Card. According to the details provided, CAT 2022 Slot 1 will be held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. CAT 2022 Slot 2 will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and the third will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 PM.

Click Here for CAT 2022 Mock Test

CAT 2022 Exam Details

The CAT 2022 Examinations will be conducted for a duration of 2 Hours (120 Minutes). Candidates will be required to answer questions from VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension), DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning), and QA (Quantitative Ability).

CAT 2022 Admit Card - Click Here to Download

CAT 2022 Admit Card

The CAT 2022 Admit Card is available for download on the official website. Candidates appearing for the CAT 2022 exams are required to carry with them their admit card along with a valid photo id proof. The CAT 2022 Admit Card will contain the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Name of examination

Exam centre name and address

Slot details

Reporting time to exam centre

Instructions to be followed on exam day

CAT 2022 Exam Day Instructions

The CAT 2022 Examination will be conducted in online mode. Students appearing for the CAT 2022 exams are required to carry their CAT 2022 Admit Card along with a photo id card which has to be shown at the exam centre. Students are also advised to report to the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates will be provided with the writing materials inside the exam centre for rough work. Items such as electronic devices, calculators, smart watches, etc are not allowed inside the exam hall.

Before the commencement of the exams, students will have to complete the registration princess at the centre, including Iris and Photo Registration. Candidates will be scanned at the exam centre and will be required to remove their glasses or contact lenses.

Valid Documents along with Admit Card

Along with the CAT 2022, Admit Card candidates are also required to carry along with them a valid Photo ID proof these may include

Aadhar Card

Voters ID

PAN Card

Driving Licence

College ID

Employer ID

Students appearing for the CAT 2022 examinations must make sure that they read through the instructions given on the admit card before reporting to the exam centre.

Also Read: CAT 2022 Last Minute Tips: Check Test Format, Last Minute Preparation Tips Here