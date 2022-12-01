CAT Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Download CAT Response Sheets at iimcat.ac.in, Raise Objections Till Dec 4

CAT Answer Key 2022 (Available): Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has released the answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 today on December 1. Along with the release of the answer key, the officials have also released the CAT response sheets 2022 for the candidates. They can download CAT answer key 2022 and response sheets in online mode at iimcat.ac.in.

The official notification released on the IIM CAT website states, "The Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11.00 AM on 1st December 2022 till 5:00 PM on 04th December 2022. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration."

CAT Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CAT Answer Key Objection Window 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)