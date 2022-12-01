CAT Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Download CAT Response Sheets at iimcat.ac.in, Raise Objections Till Dec 4

CAT Answer Key 2022 Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
CAT Answer Key
|
December 1, 2022
|
Last date to raise objections
|
December 4, 2022 (5 PM)
How To Download CAT Answer Key 2022?
Candidates will have to use their user ID and password to download CAT 2022 answer key. Also, a direct link has been provided above to check and download CAT response sheet and answer key. Go through the steps below to know how to download CAT answer key -
- 1st Step - Go to the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in.
- 2nd Step - On the appeared homepage, click on the CAT login.
- 3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.
- 4th Step - Now, enter user ID and password and submit the same.
- 5th Step - The CAT answer key PDF, response sheet will appear on the screen.
How To Raise Objections in CAT Answer Key 2022?
Candidates who appeared in the exam has been given the opportunity to raise objections in case of any discrepancy in the answer key of CAT 2022. They can go through the steps to know how to challenge the CAT answer key 2022 -
- 1st Step - Go to the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in.
- 2nd Step - On the homepage, log in to the candidate login tab using the required credentials.
- 3rd Step - On the screen, a tab with the personal details of the candidate will appear, there will be an - Objection Form tab. Click on it.
- 4th Step - Choose the type of objection as per the question numbers.
- 5th Step - Also, add remarks.
- 6th Step - Pay the CAT objection fee and submit the form.
To raise objections, candidates might have to pay the specified amount. The objection fee will be refunded to candidates whose objections are found to be genuine. Since no changes can be made to the objections that candidates raise once they submit the form, therefore, they must be careful when challenging the answer key.
