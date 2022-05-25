CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023: New Assessment and Evaluation Policy Announced, ChecK Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education has made many changes for the CBSE board exam to be held in 2023. One of the major changes is that from next year onwards, the board will go back to the traditional once-a-year exam pattern which means the two-term board exam system 2022-23 will not be followed. Apart from this, the board has made several changes to the evaluation scheme, including changes in weightage given to different types of questions. CBSE term 2 board exams 2021-22 for Class 10 students concluded on 24th May. For Class 12, exams will continue till 15th June 2022.

Changes In CBSE Board Exam 2023 Assessment Policy For Class 10th

According to the new changes in the assessment policy of board exams 2022-23, now there will be at least 40% competency-based questions in Class 9th and Class 10th. These questions can be multiple-choice questions, case-based, source-based integrated questions or any other type of questions. In addition, 20% of questions will be objective-type and the remaining 40% will be short answer or long answer type in 2022-23 Class 10 final exams. In class 10 term 1 and term 2 exams of 2022, 30% of the questions were competency-based.

Changes In CBSE Board Exam 2023 Assessment Policy For Class 12th

Similarly, for CBSE class 12 final exams, a minimum of 30% of questions will be competency-based in form of multiple-choice questions, case-based, source-based integrated questions or any other type of questions. Also, the objective-type questions will carry 20% weightage and the remaining 50% will be short or long answer type questions. Earlier, the portion of competency-based questions in Class 12 board exams was 20%.

CBSE Term 2 10th Result Date 2022

The authorities have conducted the CBSE Class 10th exam. According to media reports, the evaluation process is also underway. Therefore, the CBSE 10th results for term 2 are expected to be released in June 2022. It is expected that CBSE plans to release the result within 20 days after the conduction of the examination.

The marking scheme for CBSE results 2022 will be finalized after the evaluation of Term 2 exam papers. Once the marks of the students and their performance in Term 1 and 2 are compared, the board will decide on the adequate weightage that has to be given to marks scored in each term.

