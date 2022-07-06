CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: CBSE Term 2 Results by July-end @cbseresults.nic.in, Get Latest Updates Here

CBSE Board Results 2022: When will the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Examination Results 2022 be declared is a question which has been going in the minds of lakhs of students who have appeared for the board examinations. CBSE was one of the first few boards which decided to conduct the class 10 and 12 board examinations in two terms which were divided across the academic year. Term 1 of the CBSE Examinations were conducted in November-December 2022 while the Term 2 of the examinations were conducted in April-June 2022.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2022 Delayed: Students take to social media to Vent out Frustration, Get Details Here

As per reports by top media houses, the CBSE Class 10 Results 2022 were expected to be announced by July 13 while the class 12 results were expected to be announced by July 15, 2022. Shortly after that reports also surfaced of the CBSE announcing the class 10 results on July 4, 2022.

According to a media agency report, a Senior CBSE official has announced that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are likely to be announced in the last week of July 2022 as per the schedule fixed by the board and there will be no delay in the results.

Speculations on Exam Result Dates

Various media organizations have over the last few days reported speculative dates and schedules for the declaration of the CBSE 10th and 12th Results. Sanyam Bharadwaj, Controller of Examination, CBSE while speaking to the media stated that the board is on track to advance the schedule and keeping in mind the undergraduate admission schedule for the institutions across the country the board is in constant touch with the authorities to protect the interest of the students.

According to the numbers shared by the board officials, a total of 21,16,209 students appeared for the CBSE 10th Examinations and 1454370 students appeared for the CBSE class 12 Exams.

Also Read: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Important Circular Released for Schools about Class 10, Class 12 Results