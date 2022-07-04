CBSE 10th Result 2022 Delayed: Students take to social media to Vent out Frustration, Get Details Here

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Delayed: Rampant rumours and unending speculation around the CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date has created a chaotic situation for students who are waiting for the results for months. Even today, several misleading media reports had speculated that CBSE Class 10 Results 2022 will be announced today i.e., 4th July; but the results were not declared. Later on, media reports emerged claiming that the CBSE Class 10 Results 2022 are delayed and will be declared mostly after 10th July 2022. However, even this update has also not been confirmed by CBSE Board officially. With no update from CBSE Officials and a complete lack of any details regarding the CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date and Time, students have been running from pillar to post to get some authentic updates about the same.

Students take to Social Media to Vent Frustrated

After today’s disappointment regarding CBSE 10th Result 2022, thousands of students have taken to social media platforms to vent their frustration regarding a delay in the declaration of CBSE 10th Result 2022. Be it on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, students have been sharing their concerns and how they have been facing a problems in trying to get an authentic update about CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Date.

While some students have taken the route of reaching out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to highlight their concerns, several others have adopted more creative means to share their disappointment. To emphasise their point and request the CBSE Board to announce the Class 10 Result date, thousands of students have shared creative and humorous jokes and memes.

When will CBSE Board announce CBSE 10th Results 2022?

While the fun and games continue on social media platforms, the answer to the million-dollar question remains unanswered i.e., when will CBSE Board announce CBSE 10th Result 2022? So far, the CBSE Board officials have been tight-lipped about the result date. A media report filed by a national-level agency has quoted a source close to the CBSE Headquarters as saying that CBSE 10th Class Results will be declared by 10th or 13th July 2022. Another media report has claimed that the CBSE 10th Results will be declared by 15th July 2022 as last-minute preparations are currently underway.

