CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: When will CBSE Declare Term 2 Results - Get Latest Updates Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release class 10th and 12th 2022 Term 2 results soon in July. After the declaration, students will be able to access it online at the official website cbse.gov.in or at DigiLocker. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the CBSE Term 2 result date or time.

Students can download their CBSE Term 2 mark sheets from the official websites by using their roll numbers and other required credentials. CBSE class 10th and 12th mark sheets will only include scores secured by students in each subject and their total score.

Latest Updates on CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date

Going as per media reports, the CBSE is expected to declare the result of term 2 for class 10 exam later this month, whereas the Class 12th result 2022 will be announced by July second week. In the academic session 2021-22, CBSE conducted the exams in two terms. As of now, there is no official update regarding which result will be released first.

The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or repeat status. The final CBSE 2022 result is will be released along with the term 2 exam result. CBSE term 1 board exams conducted in November - December 2021, were held for multiple-choice questions, while the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and it was held in April - May 2022.

Where To Check CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022?

Apart from the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards for term 2 will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website - digilocker.gov.in. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards. CBSE provides digital mark sheets through UMANG mobile applications as well. So it is expected that the students can access their CBSE board 10th and 12th result 2022 by logging in to any of the Umang applications.

