ICSE Result 2022 Date: When Will CISCE declare ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Results? Get Latest Updates Here

ICSE Result 2022 Date: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to be declared the ICSE class 10th result 2022. As per media reports, the ICSE 10th result for semester 2 will be announced by next week. Once released, candidates can download the CISCE 10th result 2022 from the Board’s official website - cisce.org. To check the ICSE result 2022, students need to use their login credentials - Unique Identification numbers and Index numbers.

As of now, the officials have not yet released any notice regarding the announcement of CISCE 10th result. It is to be noted that ICSE Class 10th semester 2 results 2022 will be sent to the respective schools for all students. Later, the school heads will then be able to download these results for everyone and share them with students. They must secure a minimum 33% overall marks to pass in the ICSE Class 10 result 2022.

ICSE Result 2022 Date for Semester 2

According to media reports, one of the officials stated that, “The evaluation process for ICSE class 10 was completed last month, while the ISC, 12th evaluation process is yet to be completed. The council will announce both 10th, 12th results 2022 in July. ICSE results will be announced next week and ISC results by month-end.”

The ICSE final result for class 10th will include semester 1, 2, and practical marks, however, the board is yet to share the weightage. The two-semester model, however, was only a one-time measure and CISCE is set to return to its old exam pattern in the upcoming academic year.

What Are the Alternative Ways to Check ICSE Result 2022?

As per reports, the ICSE results are expected to be declared by next week. Students will be able to check the same from the official website - cisce.org. Apart from this website, the ICSE 10th result will also be available on these websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and results.nic.in. ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 results 2022 will also be sent to schools for all students. The school heads will then be able to download these results and share them with students. In case someone is unable to access their Class 10th Results online, they can also check it from their schools.

