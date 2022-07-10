NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23: Registration Date Extended till 31st July, Apply at sdmis.nios.ac.in

NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23: Adhering to the demands placed by the students and learners, NIOS has decided to extend the application deadline for NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23. As per the latest update, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has decided to extend the application timeline or the registration deadline for NIOS Admission 2022-23 session for both 10th and 12th Class students. Learning who are yet to register for the next academic session, can complete their application process on or before 31st July 2022. To complete the registration process for NIOS public exams April 2023, learners will be required to log onto the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in and fill the application form. Alternatively, a direct link to NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23 is also placed below:

Apply for NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Documents Required to Register for NIOS Public Exam April 2022-23

With just a few days left to complete the online application and registration process for NIOS Admission 2022-23, learners are advised to be ready with all the necessary details and documents in advance to avoid any last-minute chaos. To complete the application process, candidates will need following documents:

Scanned Copy of Recent Passport size photograph

Scanned Copy of Signature (Preferably in Black Ink)

Scanned/Digital Copy of ID Proof (Aadhaar card/passport/ration card/others)

Scanned/Digital Copy of Date of Birth (aadhaar card/birth certificate)

Scanned Copy of Address Proof (Aadhar Card/Passport)

Class 8/Class 10 Marksheet (as applicable)

Caste/Social Category Certificate (if applicable)

Ex-serviceman certificate (If applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous organisation under the @EduMinOfIndia, offers Academic, Vocational & OBE courses through ODL mode. The online registration in Secondary & Sr.Secondary courses are open now. For details visit: https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2@ANI pic.twitter.com/QVOVVVYnxY — NIOS (@niostwit) July 8, 2022

How to Apply for NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23?

With an aim to simplify the NIOS Public Exam 2023 registration process, then institute has released the application form the same online via the official portal. Candidates need to log onto the website - sdmis.nios.ac.in to complete the registration process. The detailed step-wise direction for the same are listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: In the top menu, locate and click on link for "Admission" tab

Step 3: On the next page, locate and click on Academic Tab Option

Step 4: Find and click a link for "Stream 1 (April 2023)" option

Step 5: Enter all the details asked on the page to fill the application form

Step 6: Upload supporting documents and other proofs as required

Step 7: Pay the registration fee and submit the application form

Step 8: Safe / Download the confirmation page and take printout for future reference

Candidates should note that the detailed instructions for completing the NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23 guidelines are also provided on the official website. Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the same carefully and follow all the instructions mentioned therein.

