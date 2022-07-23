CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Declared, Pass Percentage in Delhi Drops This Year, Check Statistics Here

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 10th result on 22nd July 2022 in online mode. Students can check the CBSE class 10th result 2022 at the official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. They need to use their login credentials - exam roll number, date of birth and school code to check and download their CBSE 10th result 2022.

This time, the pass percentage in the CBSE class 10th result has been recorded at 94.40%. This time, Delhi East recorded an 86.96% pass percentage in class 10, a sharp dip from 98.19% in 2021. The CBSE announced class 10th results, which showed girls outperformed boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent.

Pass percentage Dips in Delhi Region

As per the data released, Delhi has witnessed a drastic drop. In 2021, it recorded a dramatic increase from the previous year’s 85.86% to 98.19% overall pass percentage. However, this year, it has once again come down to an 86.55% pass percentage. Delhi East and Delhi West are among the poorest-scoring regions at 86.96% and 85.94% pass percentage, respectively.

Delhi East and West Ranked at 14th, 15th Positions in CBSE Class 10th Result 2022

The CBSE has divided the country into 16 regions with Delhi having two - Delhi East and Delhi West. Of the 16 CBSE regions, Delhi East and Delhi West were ranked in 14th and 15th positions with pass percentages of 86.96% and 85.94% respectively below the Noida region, which was at the 9th spot with 96.08 per cent. In 2020 and 2021, the results were CBSE 10th result were announced based on a Tabulation Policy because of COVID-19. So, the exams this year were conducted in two terms.

Girls Outperform Boys in Delhi Region CBSE Class 10th Result 2022

In Delhi East and Delhi West regions, girls outshone boys. In Delhi East, 89.36% of the girls passed against 84.82% of boys while in the Delhi West region, 87.57% of girls passed whereas 84.52% of boys qualified for the board exam. In Delhi East, 26,537 students were placed in the compartment while in the west region 1,9133 students got compartment in their exams.

Trivandrum Records Highest Pass Percentage in CBSE Class 10th Result 2022

The top three regions that recorded the highest pass percentage are Trivandrum (99.68%), Bengaluru (99.22%) and Chennai (98.97%). Girls have performed better than boys with a nationwide pass percentage of 95.21%. Boys have recorded a nationwide pass percentage of 93.80%. This year, 64,908 students have scored 95% and above. Last year, 57,824 students or 2.76% had scored in the same range.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Topper Interview 2022: Meet Mayank Yadav from Noida who scored 500/500 to Bag the 1st Rank