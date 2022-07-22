CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Today: Know When Where and How To Check CBSE 10 Result Link Here

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: As per the updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10th result 2022 soon. To check the CBSE class 10th result 2022, students will have to enter their roll number, date of birth and other required details. The CBSE result 2022 for class 10th will also be made available through SMS, Umang App, IVRS or Call.

Apart from the modes shared, students can also download CBSE 10th result from Digilocker. CBSE's final mark sheet will be prepared based on the weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 exam 2022 term 2.

When To Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2022?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result for Class 10th today on 22nd July 2022. CBSE Class 10th result will be released online on the official website. There are reports that the CBSE 10th result might be released today at 2 pm on the official website. The board had announced the CBSE 10th result 2022 for term 1 exams on March 11, 2022. The board sent CBSE term 1 results to the respective schools. Students can get their CBSE Class 10 result mark sheets from their schools.

Where To Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2022?

This year, the CBSE board exams were held in two terms. The CBSE 10th exams result 2022 term 2 will be announced for the examination conducted from 26th April to 24th May 2022. Students can visit the following websites to access CBSE term 2 result 2022 class 10 -

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

Umang App

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 in Online mode?

The result will be released in online mode. Students can check CBSE class 10th result 2022 name and state wise in online mode. The detailed steps to check CBSE result 2021 for class 10th in online mode is provided below.

Step 1 - Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in.

Step 2 - CBSE homepage will appear on the screen.

Step 3 - A log in window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card ID in the space provided.

Step 5 - Now click on the submit button.

Step 6 - CBSE result will appear on the screen.

How to check CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 with DigiLocker?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will also provide the class 10th digital mark sheets in DigiLocker App or website, digilocker.gov.in. Students can download it by logging in to the DigiLocker website and mobile application. They will get credentials for DigiLocker accounts on phone via SMS. Then students will have to enter their details in the app to check CBSE 10th result 2022.

How To Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 through Umang App?

Students can also download their results through Umang App. They need to download this app from the Google Play store. The app must be downloaded before avoid any last-minute rush. Further, they can check the steps below -

Step 1 - Open the Umang App on mobile.

Step 2 - Go to the homepage of the app and then click on the 'all services' tab. Then select the ‘CBSE’ option to check class 10 results.

Step 3 - Now, enter the credentials as required to check and download CBSE class 10 result 2021.

Step 4 - Check and download the class 10 Result.

How To Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 via SMS?

To check the CBSE 10th results name wise, through SMS, students are required to send an SMS to the specified number provided by the board. Now, follow the below-provided steps to get the CBSE 10th result 2022 through SMS.

Open SMS application on the mobile phone.

Type an SMS - cbse10<space>roll number<space>date of birth<space>school number<space>centre number.

Now, send it to 7738299899 or any other specified number.

Students will get their CBSE Result 2021 class 10 through SMS on their mobile phone within a few minutes.

How To Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 via Call or IVRS?

Apart from SMS, students can also check their result via call or through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). For this, students have to make a call on the specified number. Now follow the instructions provided by the operator correctly. CBSE 10th result 2022 will be dictated on the call containing the subject-wise marks.

