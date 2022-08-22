CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022 to Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam-day Guidelines For Class 10, 12 Students Here

CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in an official circular, has released the guidelines for conducting CBSE class 10, 12 compartmental praticals examinations 2022. As per the released information, CBSE will conduct the compartment exams for Class 10 and Class 12 tomorrow on 23rd August. While the Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 will get over on 29th August, the Class 12th exam will be held on a single day tomorrow.

Those appearing for CBSE compartmental exam are advised to follow the guidelines released. The CBSE compartment theory and practical exam will be conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all COVID protocols. Know the complete guidelines to appear for CBSE Compartmental exam here.

CBSE 10, 12 Compartment Exam Guidelines 2022

While issuing the compartment CBSE practical exam guidelines, it has been stated that, a student who has been declared Repeat in Practical shall have to appear in the practical examination only. There is no need for the candidate to appear in the theory examination, and previous theory marks will be carried forward and accounted for.

However, for students who have been declared in Repeat in Theory and Practical Both (RB) will be required to appear both the practical and theory exams. Students appearing for the CBSE practical examination in the compartment category must contact their examination centres by today, 22nd August with a copy of the CBSE mark sheet and admit card.

Guidelines on CBSE 10, 12 Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022

Recently, CBSE released the admit card for compartment exam 2022 in online mode. The CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam admit cards have been made available on the Pariksha Sangam portal of the cbse.gov.in website. The students must check the date and time of the practical examination mentioned on the admit card and report accordingly on time.

Moreover, the Board has also asked the Centre Superintendents to prepare a list of all students whose practical examinations are to be conducted, both class and subject-wise. Also, COVID-19 guidelines will be mentioned on the admit card and students will have to follow the same.

