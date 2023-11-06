CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Class 10 and 12 Board Exams to Begin from February 15, Get Details Here

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced that the CBSE class 10th and 12th Board Exam 2024 will begin on February 15. In July, the board further informed that these exams will be conducted for approximately 55 days and are expected to end by April 10, 2024.

However, the complete date sheet for the board exam of CBSE is yet to be released. It is expected that the CBSE date sheet 2024 will be released soon on cbse.gov.in. As observed in the past years, the board releases time tables around 1 to 1.5 months before the first day of the examination.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 for Class 10th and 12th

As per the media reports, the CBSE will be releasing the date sheet by this month or in December. Although, the board has not released any official notice regarding the same. The CBSE date sheet will be released at the official website and the same will be available on this page too. Last year, date sheets were released in December. Exams for both classes started on February 15. With start and end date of board exams 2024 already announced, the board is expected to follow a similar timeline this time too.

CBSE Exam 2024 Registration Data Submission Deadline Extended

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has once again extended the deadline for schools to submit the registration information for students in classes 9 and 11. They can do this without paying any extra fees until November 10, 2023. School authorities can submit the registration data of the students online at the official website at cbse.gov.in. They can register online for CBSE classes 9 and 11 with the option of paying a late fee from November 11 to 18.

