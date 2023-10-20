CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Last Date to Apply Here

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to fill up the application form for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship. Students who are yet to apply can fill up the application form till October 31, 2023 now. They can register for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 online at cbse.gov.in.

Along with filling out the fresh application form, the students from last year can apply for the renewal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship till October 31, 2023. However, only those who have secured more than 50% in class 11th can apply for renewal of the scholarship.

When is CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Last Date to Apply?

The board has extended the last date to fill up the application form of single girl child scholarship.

Those who are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme can check the dates below:

Events Dates Availability of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Form Till October 31, 2023 Verification of application by schools October 7, 2023

How to apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023?

Those who are yet to apply can fill up the application form online till the extended date. CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 registration can be done at cbse.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the main website link

Step 3: Click on here to apply beside the public notice

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now, click on the link to apply and fill the application form

Step 6: Upload the documents and submit the form

Step 7: Download the application form and take a print out

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Amount

The Central Board of Secondary Education established the Single Girl Child Scholarship scheme in 2006. The rate of scholarship will be Rs. 500 per month and it will be paid for a maximum period of two years. All single girl students, who have secured 60% or more marks in the CBSE class 10 board exam and whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 1,500 during the academic year will be considered for the scholarship.

