CBSE Board Exams 2024 Date: Check Class 10th Datesheet Patterns Over the Years

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Soon: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheets for class 10 board exams about two months before the commencement of the exam. Once released, students can check the CBSE board exam date sheet 2024 online at cbse.gov.in.

Last year, the exam schedule pdf was released on December 29, 2022. This year too, it is expected to be released by the last week of December. Also, due to General Elections, CBSE may conduct the main subject papers in the first half of the exam schedule. This will not be the first time that the board will be changing the CBSE datesheet pattern.

Furthermore, the board has made various changes in the date sheets and emphasised providing more time for difficult subjects like Mathematics. Here students appearing for the class 10th board exam can check the major changes in date sheet over the past 5 years.

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024

As of now, the complete schedule of the CBSE board class 10 has not been released. This year, with the General Elections, the board is expected to conduct the main examinations in the first half of the schedule. CBSE may finish the main papers as well as subjects chosen by the large number of students by March 15, 2024. However, the board confirmed that the CBSE 2024 exams for classes 10th and 12th will begin on February 15, 2024.

In July, the board further informed that these exams will be conducted for approximately 55 days and are expected to end by April 10, 2024. The CBSE Practical exams will commence from November 14 for winter-bound schools and the class 10th and 12th board exams will begin from February 15, 2024.

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2023

This year, CBSE scheduled the Maths exam as the final one. The board administered exams for English and Science before Holi, followed by the next core subject exam a week later. The CBSE date sheet provided students with ample time to prepare for challenging papers such as Mathematics.

CBSE Board Exam 2022 Dates

In the year 2022, CBSE conducted the exams in two terms. CBSE 10th Term 2 exams were conducted between April 26 and May 24, 2022. The first major exam was of English, Mathematics was placed in mid and the last major paper was in Hindi.

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet Over the Years

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE Class 10 board exams for the academic year 2020-2021 were cancelled. Instead, a scheme for the assessment of students was implemented. Based on that students were given marks.

In 2019, CBSE changed the pattern of the date sheet by placing the side subjects ahead of the main subjects. The timetable was structured to ensure that students had ample time to prepare for the core subjects. The sequence followed was Mathematics, Science, Hindi, English, and Social Science.

In 2018, CBSE started the board exams with optional papers like Information Technology, and Agriculture and the last exam was painting. The pattern followed that year was- one side subject, an average gap of 2 days and one main subject. Mathematics was placed as the last main subject on date sheet.

