CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Soon, Know When Can Students Expect Class 10, 12 Time Table Here

CBSE Board Exam Dates 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheets for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2024. Going as per media reports, the CBSE datesheet can be released by the end of this month. However, the exact date and time have not been announced officially by the board as of now.

As per past trends, CBSE usually releases the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams about two months before the commencement of the exam. Last year, the exam schedule pdf was released on December 29, 2022. Once released, students can check the CBSE board exam date sheet 2024 online at cbse.gov.in. Also, the exam timetable will also be available in the respective schools for students.

CBSE Exam Dates 2024 Announced During Board Result

While announcing the results, the board confirmed that the CBSE 2024 exams for classes 10th and 12th will begin on February 15, 2024. In July, the board further informed that these exams will be conducted for approximately 55 days and are expected to end by April 10, 2024. With the tentative start and end date of board exams 2024 already announced, the board is expected to announce the timetable soon.

When Can Students Expect Class 10, 12 Time Table?

As per the past years, the board releases date sheets around 1 to 1.5 months before the first day of examination. They can check below the past few year’s dates on which CBSE date sheet was released:

Years CBSE Datesheet Date 2023 December 29, 2022 CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 March 11, 2022 (Due to COVID-19) 2021 February 2, 2021 (Due to COVID-19) 2020 December 17, 2019 2019 December 23, 2018

How To Download CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024?

The CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet PDF is released on the official website: cbse.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to download CBSE timetable for classes 10, 12:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the new page, click on CBSE class 10, 12 datehseet pdf

Step 3: A new pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and save it for future references

