  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Soon, Know When Can Students Expect Class 10, 12 Time Table Here

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Soon, Know When Can Students Expect Class 10, 12 Time Table Here

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam Dates 2024: CBSE will be releasing the subject-wise date and time for the board exam soon. Once released, students can check the CBSE 10, 12 datesheet online at cbse.gov.in. Check expected date for the release of CBSE time table here 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 16, 2023 12:28 IST
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Soon
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Soon

CBSE Board Exam Dates 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheets for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2024. Going as per media reports, the CBSE datesheet can be released by the end of this month. However, the exact date and time have not been announced officially by the board as of now.

As per past trends, CBSE usually releases the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams about two months before the commencement of the exam. Last year, the exam schedule pdf was released on December 29, 2022. Once released, students can check the CBSE board exam date sheet 2024 online at cbse.gov.in. Also, the exam timetable will also be available in the respective schools for students. 

CBSE Exam Dates 2024 Announced During Board Result 

While announcing the results, the board confirmed that the CBSE 2024 exams for classes 10th and 12th will begin on February 15, 2024. In July, the board further informed that these exams will be conducted for approximately 55 days and are expected to end by April 10, 2024. With the tentative start and end date of board exams 2024 already announced, the board is expected to announce the timetable soon. 

When Can Students Expect Class 10, 12 Time Table? 

As per the past years, the board releases date sheets around 1 to 1.5 months before the first day of examination. They can check below the past few year’s dates on which CBSE date sheet was released: 

Years 

CBSE Datesheet Date 

2023

December 29, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

March 11, 2022 (Due to COVID-19)

2021

February 2, 2021 (Due to COVID-19)

2020

December 17, 2019 

2019

December 23, 2018

How To Download CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024? 

The CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet PDF is released on the official website: cbse.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to download CBSE timetable for classes 10, 12: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the new page, click on CBSE class 10, 12 datehseet pdf

Step 3: A new pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and save it for future references 

Also Read: BSEB Inter Sent-Up Exam Dates Announced, Class 12th Exams from October 30
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023