BSEB Inter Sent-Up Exam Dates Announced, Class 12th Exams from October 30

BSEB Intermediate Board Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the dates for Bihar Bord sent-up exam for theory subjects of class 12 students appearing in board exams 2024. As per the time table released, the sent-up exams will be conducted from October 30 to November 6 for regular, independent, and qualifying category students.

The exams will be conducted in two sittings: first sitting will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second sitting will be held from 2 to 5:15 pm. Also, as per the exam calendar released earlier, the BSEB Inter datesheet 2024 will be released by December.

Bihar BSEB Sent-Up Inter Exams 2023 Dates

They can check the BSEB 12th sent-up exam dates 2023 online at biharboardonline.com. Go through the table to know the subjec-wise dates:

Exam dates 1st sitting 2nd sitting October 30, 2023 Physics, philosophy, entrepreneurship, foundation course Political science, accountancy, chemistry October 31, 2023 Mathematics Geography, biology, business studies November 1, 2023 English Languages November 2, 2023 Computer science Languages, vocational November 3, 2023 Agriculture, economics Psychology November 4, 2023 Sociology Music November 6, 2023 History Home science

Bihar Board 12th Sent Up Exam Date 2023 Tweet

As per the schedule released, students will also get a cool-off time of 15 minutes in the exams from 9:30 to 9:45 am in the first shift and 2 to 2:15 pm in the second.

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Registration

Earlier, the Board extended the registration date for BSEB Inter exam 2024. Students who will appear for the BSEB class 12th exam can now apply till October 17, 2023 through the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. In case of any inconvenience in filling out the online examination form or depositing the fee, respective school authorities and concerned candidates can contact the officials at the provided helpline number: 0612-2230039.

