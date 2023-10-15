  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BSEB Inter Sent-Up Exam Dates Announced, Class 12th Exams from October 30

BSEB Inter Sent-Up Exam Dates Announced, Class 12th Exams from October 30

BSEB Intermediate Board Exam 2024: Bihar board has announced the dates for annual sent-up exam dates. As per the schedule, the annual and theory exam will begin on October 30 and will end on November 6, 2023. Check exam dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 15, 2023 14:26 IST
BSEB Inter Sent-Up Exam Dates Announced
BSEB Inter Sent-Up Exam Dates Announced

BSEB Intermediate Board Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the dates for Bihar Bord sent-up exam for theory subjects of class 12 students appearing in board exams 2024. As per the time table released, the sent-up exams will be conducted from October 30 to November 6 for regular, independent, and qualifying category students. 

The exams will be conducted in two sittings: first sitting will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second sitting will be held from 2 to 5:15 pm. Also, as per the exam calendar released earlier, the BSEB Inter datesheet 2024 will be released by December. 

Bihar BSEB Sent-Up Inter Exams 2023 Dates 

They can check the BSEB 12th sent-up exam dates 2023 online at biharboardonline.com. Go through the table to know the subjec-wise dates: 

Exam dates

1st sitting

2nd sitting

October 30, 2023

Physics, philosophy, entrepreneurship, foundation course

Political science, accountancy, chemistry

October 31, 2023

Mathematics

Geography, biology, business studies

November 1, 2023

English

Languages

November 2, 2023

Computer science

Languages, vocational

November 3, 2023

Agriculture, economics

Psychology

November 4, 2023

Sociology

Music

November 6, 2023

History

Home science

Bihar Board 12th Sent Up Exam Date 2023 Tweet 

As per the schedule released, students will also get a cool-off time of 15 minutes in the exams from 9:30 to 9:45 am in the first shift and 2 to 2:15 pm in the second. Check official tweet below: 

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Registration 

Earlier, the Board extended the registration date for BSEB Inter exam 2024. Students who will appear for the BSEB class 12th exam can now apply till October 17, 2023 through the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. In case of any inconvenience in filling out the online examination form or depositing the fee, respective school authorities and concerned candidates can contact the officials at the provided helpline number: 0612-2230039.  

Also Read: BSEB Inter Exam 2024 Application Date Extended, Check Last Date Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023