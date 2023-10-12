BSEB Inter Exam 2024 Application Date Extended, Check Last Date Here

BSEB Inter Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to fill out the application form for BSEB Intermediate exams 2024 till October 17, 2023, in online mode. Respective school authorities who are yet to apply can submit the BSEB class 12 exams 2024 application form on behalf of registered candidates through the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
As per the official notice, education institutions can fill out the Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2024 application form after making the payment of the late fees till October 17, 2023. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.
In case of any inconvenience in filling out the online examination form or depositing the fee, respective school authorities and concerned candidates can contact the officials at the provided helpline number: 0612-2230039
How to fill out the BSEB 12th exam 2024 registration form?
Respective school authorities who are yet to apply for the BSEB 12th exam 2024 can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the registration form.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the link that reads, intermediate registration 2023-25
Step 3: Fill out the necessary details such as user name and password in the space provided
Step 4: After this, click on the application form and enter the details
Step 5: Save and submit the details
