BSEB Inter Exam 2024 Application Date Extended, Check Last Date Here

BSEB Inter Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to fill out the application form for BSEB Intermediate exams 2024 till October 17, 2023, in online mode. Respective school authorities who are yet to apply can submit the BSEB class 12 exams 2024 application form on behalf of registered candidates through the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the official notice, education institutions can fill out the Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2024 application form after making the payment of the late fees till October 17, 2023. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.

In case of any inconvenience in filling out the online examination form or depositing the fee, respective school authorities and concerned candidates can contact the officials at the provided helpline number: 0612-2230039

BSEB Inter Exam Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official post below