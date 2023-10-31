CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Application Window Closes Today, Know Who Can Apply For Renewal

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Last Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will end the application process for the Single Girl Child Scholarship today. Students can register for the scholarship while previous year beneficiaries can renew their candidature online at cbse.gov.in. However, only those who have secured more than 50% in class 11 can apply for renewal of the CBSE Single Girl Child scholarship.

The schools of students who have applied for the scholarship have to verify their application by November 7, 2023. If the school fails to verify the applications, then it will be rejected. The facility for processing the CBSE Single Girl Child scholarship application is provided to the school where the student is studying.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Last Date to Apply

Earlier, the board extended the last date till today to fill up the application form of the Single Girl Child scholarship. Check the table to know what’s next after the registration window closes:

Events Dates Availability of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Form Till October 31, 2023 Verification of application by schools November 7, 2023

How to apply For Renewal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023?

For renewal of the scholarship, the class 12 students should have scored 50% or more marks in class 11. The board stated, “The other details and eligibility conditions along with the online application form will remain the same and are available on Board’s website i.e. www.cbse.gov.in at Scholarship Link.” Check the points to know who can apply for CBSE Single Girl Child scholarship renewal:

Only those students who have received the scholarship last year

Attendance and good behaviour of the student will be reviewed for the continuation of the scholarship

A BSE Single Girl Child scholarship cancelled will not be renewed

The tuition fee for class 10 should not be more than Rs. 1,500 p.m. during the academic year

In the coming two years, the fee should not be more than 10% of the tuition fee charged

CBSE will review the application and students must secure at least 50% marks in class 11 and promoted to class 12

What are the steps for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Registration?

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship registration can be done online at cbse.gov.in. Check the steps to know how to apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the main website link

Step 3: Click on here to apply beside the public notice

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now, click on the link to apply and fill the application form

Step 6: Upload the documents and submit the form

Step 7: Download the application form and take a print out

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Overview

The amount of the scholarship will be Rs. 500 per month and it will be paid for a maximum period of two years. Students can check the table for detailed information:

Overview Highlights Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Scholarship Name CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Duration of the Scholarship One Year Application Mode Online Official Website cbse.gov.in Nationality Indian Scholarship Amount Rs. 500 per month

