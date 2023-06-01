CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2023 Application Begins, Apply Till June 15

  1. Home
CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2023 applications have commenced today for regular and private students. The last date to apply for CBSE compartment exams without late fee is June 15.

Updated: Jun 1, 2023 13:50 IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started accepting applications for class 10th, 12th supplementary exams. Regular students have to apply through the respective school authorities while private students can apply on the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in. Students must apply for the CBSE compartment exams 2023 before the last date i.e. June 15, 2023, without a late fee. 

However, the last date to apply for CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023 with late fees is June 16 and 17, 2023. Meanwhile, the exams are scheduled to start on July 17, 2023. CBSE Class 12 supplementary exams will be conducted on July 17, 2023 (only one day).

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2023  Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2023: Check Application Fee and Submission Dates

Fee slab

Fee per student

Schedule for online submissions

Schedule for fee payment

Schools in India

Schools in Nepal

Schools outside India

Without late fee

Rs 300 per subject

Rs 1,000 per subject

Rs 2,000 per subject

June 1 to June 15

Date of finalisation of LOC date + 2 days

With late fee

Rs 2,000 (in addition to fee)

June 16 to June 17

Date of finalisation of LOC date + 2 days

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: How to Submit List of Candidates?

School authorities have to submit the list of classes 10th, 12th students who are going to appear in CBSE compartment exams 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to send the names-

Step 1: Generate a list of candidates placed in the Compartment from the school login.

Step 2: Select Roll No. and Subject of the student who wants to appear in the Compartment.

Step 3: Finalize the selection and note down the "Application ID" generated.

Step 4: Make Payment Online.

Step 5: Generate a Final list and keep an authenticated copy for school records along with proof of depositing fee.

Also Read: CUET PG 2023 City Intimation Slip Released, Download CUET City Allotment Slip at cuet.nta.nic.in
