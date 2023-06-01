CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2023 Application Begins, Apply Till June 15

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started accepting applications for class 10th, 12th supplementary exams. Regular students have to apply through the respective school authorities while private students can apply on the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in. Students must apply for the CBSE compartment exams 2023 before the last date i.e. June 15, 2023, without a late fee.

However, the last date to apply for CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023 with late fees is June 16 and 17, 2023. Meanwhile, the exams are scheduled to start on July 17, 2023. CBSE Class 12 supplementary exams will be conducted on July 17, 2023 (only one day).

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2023: Check Application Fee and Submission Dates

Fee slab Fee per student Schedule for online submissions Schedule for fee payment Schools in India Schools in Nepal Schools outside India Without late fee Rs 300 per subject Rs 1,000 per subject Rs 2,000 per subject June 1 to June 15 Date of finalisation of LOC date + 2 days With late fee Rs 2,000 (in addition to fee) June 16 to June 17 Date of finalisation of LOC date + 2 days

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: How to Submit List of Candidates?

School authorities have to submit the list of classes 10th, 12th students who are going to appear in CBSE compartment exams 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to send the names-

Step 1: Generate a list of candidates placed in the Compartment from the school login.

Step 2: Select Roll No. and Subject of the student who wants to appear in the Compartment.

Step 3: Finalize the selection and note down the "Application ID" generated.

Step 4: Make Payment Online.

Step 5: Generate a Final list and keep an authenticated copy for school records along with proof of depositing fee.

