CFA Level 2 Result 2023 Out for August Exam; Check Pass Percentage Here

CFA August Level 2 Result 2023: The CFA Institute has announced the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) August level 2 results online. Candidates can check the level 2 results at the official website: cfainstitute.org. They will have to use their login details such as registration number and date of birth to download the CFA level 2 results.

Along with the result, the institute has also issued the pass percentage for CFA exams. A total of 44% of candidates have passed the examination this year. Around 52% of them passed the CFA level 2 exam in the previous administration. CFA charter holders are qualified to work in senior and executive positions in investment management, risk management and asset management.

How to download CFA Level 2 Results 2023?

The official notice states, “The CFA Program is a three-part exam that tests the fundamentals of investment tools, valuing assets, portfolio management, and wealth planning.” Candidates can follow the steps to know how to download the CFA Level 2 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cfainsistute.org

Step 2: Select the CFA level 2 course

Step 3: Enter the verified credentials: Email address and password

Step 4: Select the result option to see the results

Step 5: The detailed CFA level 2 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download CFA result level 2 for future reference

CFA Level 1 Result 2023 Announced

The institute has already declared the level 1 result for CFA. The percentage has dropped this year compared to the previous exam and the 10-year average. This year, the pass rate of the CFA August level 1 exam 2023 has dropped by 2 percentage points to 37%. The average pass percentage of the last 10 years is 41%.

Also Read: CFA Level 1 August Result 2023 Declared at cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Recorded at 37 Percent