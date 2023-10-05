CFA Level 1 August Result 2023 Declared at cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Recorded at 37 Percent

CFA August Level 1 Result 2023: The CFA Institute has declared the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) August level 1 results online. The individual CFA results 2023 can be checked online at the official website: cfainstitute.org. Candidates who appeared for the exam must have received an email from the institute indicating their status.

CFA result 2023 will indicate either ‘pass’ or ‘did not pass’. This year, the pass rate of the CFA August level 1 exam 2023 has dropped by 2 percentage points to 37%. The average pass percentage of the last 10 years is 41%. The August session exam was conducted from August 22 to 28, 2023.

How to check CFA Level 1 Result 2023 for August Exams?

Candidates who have been declared qualified level 1 and meet CFA programme enrollment requirements will be eligible for level-2. To check their status they can go through the steps to know how to check CFA Level 1 Result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cfainstitute.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login tab

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the email ID

Step 5: The CFA result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take its printout for future reference

CFA level 1 Exam Pass Percentage August

The level 1 pass percentage of CFA has dropped this year compared to the previous exam and the 10-year average. This year, the pass rate of the CFA August level 1 exam 2023 has dropped by 2 percentage points to 37%. The average pass percentage of the last 10 years is 41%. Check the table below to know the pass rate:

CFA Level 1 Exam 2023 Number of candidates Exam rate August 2023 CFA Level I exam 23,289 37% May 2023 CFA Level I exam 39,247 39% February 2023 CFA Level I exam 31,817 38%

What after the announcement of CFA August Level 1 Result 2023?

Those who have qualified in level 1 and meet CFA programme enrollment requirements will be eligible for level 2. CFA level 2 exams is conducted in vignette-supported multiple choice questions format. The CFA results are announced within 5-7 weeks of taking the exam and completion of practical skills module.

