DU LLB Admission 2023: Registration Deadline Extended To October 10, Get Application Link Here

DU LLB Admission 2023: Delhi University Faculty of Law has extended the last date for candidates to register for the BA LLB and BBA LLB admissions. According to the notification issued, students interested in applying for the LLB programmes can submit their applications until October 10, 2023.

Candidates must note that the admissions to the BA and BBA LLB programme will be conducted based on the rank scored by students in the CLAT 2023 exams. Those who have appeared for the entrance and are willing to apply for the LLB programme can visit the official website of the university to complete the registration and application process.

DU BA LLB and BBA LLB admission applications are available on the official website - law.uod.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for the law admissions through the direct link available here.

DU LLB Application Direct Link - Click Here

Official Notification - Click Here

Steps to Apply for DU LLB 2023 Admissions

The registration and application link for DU LLB admissions is available on the official admission portal. Those eligible to apply for the law programmes can follow the steps given below to submit their applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University Law admissions

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and fill out the admission application form

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 5: Save the filled application and click on the final submission link

DU LLB Admission 2023 Application Fee

Category Fee UR/OBC-NCL/EWS Rs. 1500.00 SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 1000.00

