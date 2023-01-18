Chattisgarh Board Exam 2023 Datesheet Released for Classes 10, 12, Check Complete Schedule Here

CGSOS 2023: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announced the board exam datesheet today January 18, 2023. The exam schedule is now available for students of Classes 10 and 12. All school students will now be able to check the exam schedule on the official website of the Chattisgarh Board.

As per the latest notification, the higher secondary exam schedule is provided on the online portal to make exam preparations accordingly. The exams for Class 10 will commence on April 1 and conclude on May 2, 2023. Whereas the Class 12 board exams are to be conducted from March 28 up to May 5, 2023.

Chattisgarh Board Exams Datesheet 2023 - View Here

Steps to Download CGSOS Classes 10 & 12 Exam Schedule

Students of Classes 10 and 12 can now check and download their board exam timetable to be held in 2023. Following is the procedure to open the board exam schedule.

Step 1 - Visit the official website cgbse.nic.i.

Step 2 - Click on the schedule download link

Step 3 - Timetable for April 2023 will appear in a PDF format

Step 4 - Download and take a printout of the exam datesheet

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2023 Instructions

The board exams are scheduled to be held from 8:45 am to 11:45 am. Students are required to take their seats by 8:30 am in the examination hall, after which the answer sheets will be distributed at 8:35 am. All school students will be allotted about 10 minutes time to read and review the whole question paper between 8:35 am to 8:45 am.

Moreover, CGBSE has also issued the board exam timetable for regular school students. regular students. Class 10 (high school) exams will start on March 2, 2023, and will be ending on March 24, 2023, while Class 12 (higher secondary) will commence on March 1, 2023, and conclude on March 31, 2023.

