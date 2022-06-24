CLAT 2022 Result: Final Answer Key Released, CLAT Result Expected Soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key Released: The Consortium of National Law Universities has officially declared the CLAT Final Answer Key for the law entrance exam. The Final Answer Key for CLAT 2022 was released on 23rd June during late evening hours and was published online on the official website. The final answer key comes following the release and objection window against the provisional version released earlier. The CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key contains the final answers based on which the CLAT 2022 Result will be processed. Candidates can download and access CLAT Final Answer Key 2022 online by logging onto the exam portal - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to download the same is also placed below:

Download CLAT UG 2022 Final Answer Key - Direct Link (Available Now)

Download CLAT PG 2022 Final Answer Key - Direct Link (Available Now)

CLAT 2022 Result Expected Soon

With the release of the CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key for both UG and PG Law Entrance Tests, the decks have been cleared for the declaration CLAT Result 2022. The final answer key released today for CLAT 2022 Examination will be used to assess the answer sheets of the candidates and to finalize the CLAT 2022 score secured by the candidate. Based on the final answer key, candidates can also estimate the final score that they might secure in the CLAT 2022 Examination. While the exact date for the declaration of CLAT 2022 Result has not been announced yet, going by the general trend, it is announced within two days of the release of the final answer key. Therefore, candidates should expect CLAT 2022 Results to be declared by 24th or 25th June 2022.

How to Download CLAT 2022 Answer Key online?

Taking into account the ease of access and availability of answer key, it has been published by the exam authority online on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Consortium has released the CLAT 2022 Answer Keys for both undergraduate and postgraduate law entrance test that was held on 19th June 2022. Candidates can access the CLAT 2022 Final Answer Keys through notification section provided on the homepage of the test portal. The CLAT Final Answer Key 2022 has been made available in PDF Format and can be accessed easily by the students from the website.

