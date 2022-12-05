CLAT 2023: Admit Card Tomorrow, Check Steps to Download and Admit Card Details Here

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law University will be releasing the CLAT 2023 Admit Card tomorrow - December 6, 2022. The CLAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022. Students who will be appearing for the CLAT 2023 exams can check here the details of the exam admit card and the steps to follow when downloading the CLAT 2023 Admit Card.

The link for candidates to download the CLAT 2023 admit card will be made live on the official website tomorrow. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exams on December 18th are required to download the admit card through the direct link given here. To download the CLAT 2023 admit card candidates are required to visit the website and enter the login credentials in the admit card link given.

CLAT 2023 admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by students appearing for the CLAT 2023 exams. The CLAT 2023 Admit Card will be available for download in the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also check the CLAT 2023 Admit Card through the direct link available here.

How to download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card

The CLAT 2023 Admit Card is available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the CLAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2023 Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CLAT 2022 ID and Password

Step 4: Download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card for further reference

CLAT 2023 Admit Card Details Mentioned

The CLAT 2023 Admit Card will contain the details of the candidates along with the exam details. Students appearing for the CLAT 2023 Exams must make sure that they cross-check all the details mentioned on the admit card and make necessary changes in case of any discrepancies.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Schedule and Reporting Time

Exam Centre Name and Address

Instructions for candidates

Also Read: NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in