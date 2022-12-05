    CLAT 2023: Admit Card Tomorrow, Check Steps to Download and Admit Card Details Here

    CLAT 2023 Admit Card to be released tomorrow. Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2023 Exams can visit the official website of CLAT to download the admit card through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Dec 5, 2022 10:10 IST
    CLAT 2023 Admit Card
    CLAT 2023 Admit Card

    CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law University will be releasing the CLAT 2023 Admit Card tomorrow - December 6, 2022. The CLAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022. Students who will be appearing for the CLAT 2023 exams can check here the details of the exam admit card and the steps to follow when downloading the CLAT 2023 Admit Card.

    The link for candidates to download the CLAT 2023 admit card will be made live on the official website tomorrow. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exams on December 18th are required to download the admit card through the direct link given here. To download the CLAT 2023 admit card candidates are required to visit the website and enter the login credentials in the admit card link given.

    CLAT 2023 admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by students appearing for the CLAT 2023 exams. The CLAT 2023 Admit Card will be available for download in the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also check the CLAT 2023 Admit Card through the direct link available here.

    How to download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card

    The CLAT 2023 Admit Card is available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card.

    Step 1: Visit the CLAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2023 Admit Card link on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the CLAT 2022 ID and Password

    Step 4: Download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card for further reference

    CLAT 2023 Admit Card Details Mentioned

    The CLAT 2023 Admit Card will contain the details of the candidates along with the exam details. Students appearing for the CLAT 2023 Exams must make sure that they cross-check all the details mentioned on the admit card and make necessary changes in case of any discrepancies. 

    • Candidate Name and Roll Number
    • Name of Examination
    • Schedule and Reporting Time
    • Exam Centre Name and Address
    • Instructions for candidates

    Also Read: NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories