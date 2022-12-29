CLAT 2023: Counselling Registrations Commence, Check Details Here

CLAT 2023 Counselling: Consortium of National Law Universities has commenced the CLAT 2023 Counselling Registration and Application process. According to the official notification released, the last date for candidates to complete the CLAT 2023 Counselling Registrations is January 12, 2023.

A total of five rounds will be conducted for the CLAT 2023 counselling process. Those who have qualified the CLAT 2023 entrance exam can participate in the counselling process based on the rank list and the admission details provided by the individual NLUs.

The CLAT 2023 Counselling Registration link is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 Counselling Details- Click Here

CLAT 2023 Counselling Notification - Click Here

CLAT 2023 Counselling Schedule

Particulars Schedule CLAT 2023 Counselling Registrations December 28, 2022 Last date to apply January 12, 2023 CLAT 2023 First Allotment List January 18, 2023 Last Date for Admissions January 22, 2023 CLAT 2023 Second Allotment List January 27, 2023 Last Date for Admissions January 31, 2023 CLAT 2023 Third Admission List May 25, 2023 CLAT 2023 Fourth Admission List June 5, 2023 CLAT 2023 Fifth Admission List June 15, 2023

CLAT 2023 Counseling Eligibility

CLAT 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered in the NLUs across the country. Those who have qualified the CLAT 2023 entrance exams can complete the registrations through the link available on the official website.

It must be noted that only those candidates who have completed the CLAT 2023 Counselling registration and application process will be considered for the counselling process.

How to Apply for CLAT 2023 Counselling

The CLAT 2023 Counselling Registration and Application link are available on the official website. According to the official notification, eligible candidates will receive an email invitation to participate in the counselling process.

Candidates are required to login through the CLAT Account on the website and validate that they have been invited for the counselling round.

After enter the required details in the link provided, candidates can submit the requisite fee and complete the CLAT 2023 counselling applications.

According to the details given, the candidates from General category are required to submit a fee of Rs. 30,000/- and students from SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ and PWD categories can submit a fee of Rs. 20,000/-

The CLAT 2023 First Allotment List will be released on January 18, 2023. Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round can complete the admission process by January 22, 2023.

