CLAT 2023: Preparation Tips and Strategy for Upcoming Law Entrance Exams

CLAT 2023 Exam Preparation: CLAT 2023 examinations December 18, 2022. The examination will be conducted in the offline mode across the designated examination centres. The exams will be conducted in a single session from 2 to 4 PM. CLAT 2023 is conducted for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate Law courses offered in the NLUs across the country.

Students taking the examination can check here the basic preparation tips, exam pattern, exam schedule, and other instructions before appearing for the examination.

CLAT 2023 also known as Common Law Admission Test is conducted for admissions to the LLB and LLM programmes offered in the NLUs across the country. The question paper will be comprehension based with 150 questions from over 25 passages. With such a lengthy paper ahead, candidates have over time found it difficult to manage time and attempt all the questions asked.

Candidates are hence advised to attempt as many mock tests as possible to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and manage time effectively to attempt all the questions asked. Those taking frequent mocks will be able to form a strategy for the exam day in order to attempt all the questions asked.

Tips to Keep in Mind When Appearing for CLAT 2023

Candidates who will be appearing for the CLAT 2023 Examinations can keep the following tips in mind when preparing for the examination.

Candidates taking the exams are advised to read through the instructions given on the question paper carefully before attempting the questions.

Students also advised to attempt the easier questions before the tough ones

Since a majority of the questions will be comprehension passages candidates are advised to read through carefully and answer the questions as per the information provided in the passages.

Candidates are also advised to complete attempting the exam at least 20 minutes before submission and take the remaining time to revisit the complete question paper and attempt the unattempted ones.

Candidates are also advised to attempt atleast 120 to 130 questions.

CLAT 2023 Preparation Tips

The CLAT 2023 exams will be conducted in three days. Those in the last leg of their CLAT 2023 exam preparation can also read through the tips provided here to prepare themselves for the CLAT 2023 exams.

Keep the Sources to a Minimum

Although taking reference materials from multiple courses is considered experts suggest that candidates must not refer to new books or sources in the last few days of the CLAT 2023 exams. This has been advised in order to avoid any kind of confusion towards the examination day. Candidates have also been advised to depend on smart work instead of hard work by identifying which topics require detailed study and which require casual reading.

Keep Revising the Concepts

Revising the key concepts is important when preparing for such an examination. In the case of subjects like English and Logic, candidates are advised to revise the techniques to solve different types of questions. Experts suggest that students must make notes of vocabulary since they are useful during the revision process.

In the case of Legal Reasoning, candidates are advised to make it a point to review foundational concepts and the same applied to Current Affairs.

Keep Attempting Mock Tests

Mock Tests are available on the official website of CLAT 2023. When practicing for the CLAT Exams, attempting as many mocks as possible is a requirement in order for candidates to understand the question paper pattern and also understand their limitations and which sections need more work.

Keep Yourself Updated

Keeping oneself updated on the latest trends and current affairs is required when appearing for the CLAT 2023 exams. Students are also advised to keep a good reading habit to catch new works and improve vocabulary and also increase their reading speed which will be helpful during the comprehension section.

