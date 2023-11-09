CLAT 2024 Registration Close Tomorrow, Apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the CLAT 2024 registration window tomorrow, November 10, 2023. Students yet to submit their applications for CLAT 2024 can visit the official website until tomorrow to complete the registration and application process.

The CLAT 2024 exams are scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023. Students interested in appearing for the UG, and PG law entrance exams can visit the official website until the deadline to complete the registration and application process.

The CLAT 2024 registration link is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the CLAT 2024 registration and application process through the direct link given below.

CLAT 2024 Registration - Click Here

How to Apply for CLAT 2024

The CLAT 2024 registration and application link will be available on the official website. Follow the steps given below to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2024 registration link

Step 3: Enter the credentials to complete the registration

Step 4: Fill out the CLAT 2024 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

CLAT 2024 exams will be conducted on December 3, 2023. The exams will be conducted across various exam centres. Students appearing for the CLAT 2024 exams must make sure that they download their admit card from the official website. Details regarding the CLAT 2024 exams including the exam centre details will be mentioned on the CLAT 2024 admit card.

