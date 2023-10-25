CLAT 2024 Registration Ongoing, Check Revised Syllabus Here

CLAT 2024: The application process for the Common Law Admission Test is ongoing. Candidates can fill up the CLAT 2024 registration form online till November 3. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered at National Law Universities (NLUs) can apply for CLAT 2024 at the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT registration fee is Rs. 4,000 for general category candidates and Rs. 3,500 for SC, ST and BPL candidates. In addition to this, candidates will have to pay Rs. 500 for question papers. The candidates will also have to fill preference for NLUs to which they are seeking admission. The Consortium of NLUs will conduct the CLAT 2024 from 2 to 4 PM on December 3.

CLAT 2024 Registration Date

Candidates appearing for the entrance law exam can check the table to know the CLAT 2024 exam date, registration last date:

Events Dates CLAT 2024 registration last date November 3, 2023 Release of admit card To be notified CLAT exam date December 3, 2023

How to Apply For CLAT 2024?

Candidates must go through the eligibility criteria before filling up the CLAT registration form. There is no upper age limit for both examinations. They can go through the steps to know how to fill up the application form of CLAT:

Step 1: Go to official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2024 registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the asked details and register

Step 5: Login by using mobile number and password

Step 6: Fill up the form, upload documents and pay the fees

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

Revised Syllabus for CLAT 2024

The syllabus of the CLAT has also been revised for this year. Candidates will have to attempt 120 questions in two hours. Earlier, candidates had to attempt 150 questions. The UG CLAT 2024 will be divided into five sections: English language, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques.

The first four sections will have passages of 450 words, which the students have to read to attempt the multiple-choice questions. The quantitative techniques section will have short sets of facts or propositions or textual representations of numerical information, followed by a series of MCQs.

The PG CLAT will have 120 questions dealing with subjects such as constitutional law, jurisprudence, law of contract, administrative law, torts, family law, criminal law, property law, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labour and industrial law. Candidates will get one mark for each correct answer while 25 marks will be deducted for every wrong response.

