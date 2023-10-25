  1. Home
AIBE 18 Exam 2023: BCI Releases Notice Regarding Issue in Payment Gateway for Fees, Check Details Here

AIBE 18 Exam 2023: BCI has stated that there has been some issue in the payment gateway and some of the candidates' payments are not updating in the AIBE 18 application portal. Check last date to apply here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 25, 2023 13:11 IST
AIBE 18 Exam 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has informed that they are currently facing delay in the fee payment. Candidate’s payments are not updating instantaneously in the AIBE 18 application portal. They have been asked to check the payment satatus after 24 hours and not make the payment again if once deducted from their account. 

Candidates who have not filled out the AIBE 2023 application form must submit the application form by November 4, 2023. They can make the AIBE 18 application fee payment until November 5. Earlier, the last date to submit for AIBE 18 exam fees was October 10, 2023. They can submit the AIBE 18 application form online at allindiabarexamination.com or bci.register.smartexams.in/home. 

AIBE  XVIII Exam Dates 2023 

Candidates can check the last date to register, payment of fees and the making of corrections here. They can go through the table to know the extended AIBE 18 dates: 

Events

Dates

Last date to register for AIBE

November 4, 2023

Last date for payment of application fees 

November 5, 2023

AIBE application correction window 

November 6, 2023

AIBE 18 admit card 

November 18, 2023

Last date to download admit card 

November 22, 2023

AIBE XVIII exam

November 26, 2023

How to Register for AIBE 18 Exam 2023? 

Candidates can apply online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the tab: AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023 registration tab

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details 

Step 4: Log in with the AIBE XVIII registration credentials

Step 5: Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fees 

Step 5: Click on save button 

Step 6: Download the application confirmation form and take a printout for future references 

AIBE XVIII (18) 2023 Application Fee 

Candidates can pay their AIBE 18 application fees until November 5, 2023. They can check below the category-wise registration fee below: 

Category

Application Fee

General/OBC

Rs. 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

Gen-PWD/ OBC-PWD

Rs. 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

SC/ST/

Rs. 2,500 (plus transaction charges)

SC-PWD/ST-PWD categories

Rs. 2,500 (plus transaction charges)

EWS/ Women

Rs. 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

AIBE XVIII Correction Window 2023

BCI will start the correction facility of AIBE 18 on November 6, 2023. Candidates must make all the necessary changes if any, before the deadline. They must note that all fields cannot be edited or modified. BCI has specified the list of fields that can be changed in the AIBE application form correction window. The AIBE application correction window will be available online at the official website. 

