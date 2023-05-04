CMAT 2023 Exam Today, Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

CMAT 2023 Exam Begins Today: As per the official schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the CMAT exam today i.e. May 4, 2023. The morning shift has already started and will conclude at 12.00 pm. Candidates who are going to appear in Common Management Admission Test must keep the exam day protocols in mind. They can get the direct link to download the hall ticket here.

Candidates must note that the evening shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. They must carry the CMAT admit card 2023 to the exam hall. CMAT 2023 exam will consist of 20 questions each on quantitative techniques and data interpretation, language comprehension, general awareness, logical reasoning, and innovation and entrepreneurship.

CMAT Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download CMAT 2023 Admit Card?

Paid applicants can access the admit card on the official website. The CMAT 2023 exam will be conducted in two shifts today. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CMAT 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Keep at least 2 hard copies for future reference

CMAT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates appearing for the exam must be familiar with the pattern of the paper. Check CMAT 2023 exam pattern here-

Type of Questions No. of Questions Maximum Marks Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 20 80 Logical Reasoning 20 80 Language Comprehension 20 80 General Awareness 20 80 Innovation & Entrepreneurship 20 80 Total 100 400

CMAT 2023 Marking Scheme

Candidates must check out the marking scheme of the exam to get an estimate of where and how their marks can be deducted. Check the CMAT marking scheme below.

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Unanswered/un-attempted will be given no marks.

