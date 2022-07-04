COMEDK Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: COMEDK UGET Results to be Declared Tomorrow at comedk.org

COMEDK Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Tomorrow will be the D-day for lakhs of students awaiting their COMEDK 2022 Results. As per the latest update, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, will declare the COMEDK UGET 2022 Results tomorrow - 5th July 2022. The date and time for COMEDK Result 2022 have been confirmed by the exam authority through an official notification published on the website. Candidates who have appeared for the COMEDK UGET 2022 Exam will be able to check their results and download COMEDK Scorecards by visiting the portal - comedk.org. Alternatively, the below-given link to check COMEDK UGET Result 2022 will also be activated as soon as they are announced:

Check COMEDK UGET 2022 Result - Direct Link (Available Now)

COMEDK 2022 Counselling Schedule Soon

With the COMEDK UGET 2022 Results being declared, the next step in the admission cycle for the state-level entrance exam would be counselling process. Based on the COMEDK 2022 Rank secured by the candidates, the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation (KPCA) will invite candidates for college-wise counselling process. During the counselling process, candidates will be required to share preferred choice of college and course that they want to join. If they fall within the COMEDK Cut-Offs announced by the college, they will be invited to complete admission formalities.

How to check COMEDK UGET 2022 Results online?

To make the COMEDK UGET 2022 Result available to the students quickly and easily, the exam authority will publish the same online on the official website comedk.org. In order to check COMEDK 2022 Results, candidates will be required to click on the login button given on the homepage. In the next step, candidates will be required to enter their credentials to log onto the portal. After logging in, COMEDK UGET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen. After checking all the details on the screen, candidates will be required to download a softcopy PDF for take a printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read: AIMA UGAT 2022 Result (OUT): AIMA announces UGAT Results at apps.aima.in, Know How to Check, Get Direct Link Here